Lethbridge man dies after falling down slope on Mount Haig

A Lethbridge man is dead after he fell down a slope on Mount Haig, near the Castle Mountain ski resort, while backcountry skiing on Saturday afternoon.

RCMP say they responded to a call around 2:00 p.m. on June 15, after reports a skier was hit by loose rock and then fell. Two other skiers with him tried to provide first aid. According to police, other nearby hikers also tried to assist.

Emergency responders from Pincher Creek, along with provincial park conservation officers went to the scene along with RCMP.

The 22-year-old man was located by helicopters dispatched from Canmore, and was declared deceased on scene.

Rescue technicians from both Alberta Parks and Waterton Lakes National Park had to use a long line to recover the man, according to a news release from RCMP.

Staff from Castle Mountain Resort also provided assistance.

Police say the 22-year-old's family from Lethbridge was present on scene.

RCMP and medical examiners are investigating.