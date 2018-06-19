Skip to Main Content
Lethbridge Hurricanes GM updates condition of players, alumnus after weekend campfire incident

Lethbridge Hurricanes GM updates condition of players, alumnus after weekend campfire incident

The Lethbridge Hurricanes general manager will provide an update Tuesday on the conditions of players Jordy Bellerive, 19, and Ryan Vandervlis, 20, and alumnus Matt Alfaro, 21, after the three were hospitalized on the weekend following a backyard fire incident at a friend’s home in Bearspaw, a community just northwest of Calgary.

GM Peter Anholt to discuss progress of Ryan Vandervlis, Jordy Bellerive and Matt Alfaro

David Bell · CBC News ·
The Lethbridge Hurricanes reported Saturday that players Ryan Vandervlis, left, Jordy Bellerive and alumnus Matt Alfaro, right, were injured in an incident last Friday night. (Lethbridge Hurricanes/University of Calgary)

The Lethbridge Hurricanes general manager will provide an update Tuesday on the conditions of players Jordy Bellerive, 19, and Ryan Vandervlis, 20, and alumnus Matt Alfaro, 21, after the three were hospitalized on the weekend following a backyard fire incident at a friend's home in Bearspaw, a community just northwest of Calgary.

The team shared Monday that Vandervlis had been put in a medically induced coma and was in critical condition, while Bellerive and Alfaro were still being treated in hospital.

EMS and police responded to the Bearspaw home of another WHL alumnus, Tyler Wong, just before midnight on Friday, after something had been placed on a campfire to ignite it.

Police say alcohol was consumed but not to excess and it wasn't a contributing factor. Investigators continue to collect statements, but at this point, there's no evidence of any criminal wrongdoing, RCMP said Monday.

Read more articles from CBC Calgary and like us on Facebook for updates.

CBC's Journalistic Standards and Practices
Report Typo or Error|

Related Stories

Popular Now

  1. Find more popular stories

Discover more from CBC

More Stories from us