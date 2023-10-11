Lethbridge high school football players charged in alleged sex assault of teammate

WARNING: This article contains details of abuse and may affect those who have experienced​ ​​​sexual violence or know someone affected by it.

Four Lethbridge, Alta., high school football players have been charged in connection with an alleged sexual assault of a teammate in the school's locker room.

Police say a teenage male was forcibly confined and sexually assaulted in the locker room after regular school hours on Oct 3. Investigators say it was not a random incident.

The following day, Oct. 4, police executed a search warrant at the school, leading to the seizure of a weapon, police said in a statement.

Police arrested three males at the school on Tuesday, while a fourth later turned himself in at the police station, according to the police statement released Wednesday.

The four accused teens have been released from custody, police say. They are prohibited from contacting the complainant or attending their high school, and are due to appear in Youth Court in Lethbridge on Oct. 25.

"As the accused are all are under the age of 18, the Youth Criminal Justice Act prohibits the release of their names," police added in their statement.

"There is no evidence to suggest any ongoing risk to other students in relation to this matter and the school remains open."

Football activities at the high school remain suspended, school officials said Wednesday.

Lethbridge, a city of roughly 100,000 people, is located about 215 kilometres southeast of Calgary.