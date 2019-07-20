Early morning Lethbridge fire takes life of 50-year-old man

A man is dead following a fire at a Lethbridge, Alta., residence early Saturday morning.

Fire crews from all four stations responded to the 600 block of Fifth Street South at 1:30 a.m. to find limited smoke coming from the basement door, Lethbridge Police Service said in a release.

Firefighters encountered flames and heavy smoke inside the residence, but were able to quickly extinguish the blaze.

The 50-year-old man found inside was transported to Chinook Regional Hospital in life-threatening condition and later died of his injuries.

A dog was also found deceased inside the home.

Damage is estimated at $200,000 and the investigation continues, police said.