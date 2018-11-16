Prisoner recaptured in housing complex washroom after escaping RCMP custody in Lethbridge

A 46-year-old man is facing a new batch of charges after escaping police custody in Lethbridge and threatening officers with a knife as they tried to recapture him.

According to RCMP, the man was under arrest for several property crimes and being escorted into the Coaldale Rural RCMP detachment in Lethbridge Friday afternoon when he freed himself from his handcuffs and bolted from officers.

The prisoner ran across Stafford Drive and toward a housing complex where police say one of his relatives live.

RCMP officers followed the man on foot and alerted Lethbridge police, who also attended the scene as the escapee was now in their jurisdiction.

Discovered in washroom

Lethbridge police say the prisoner was found barricaded in a washroom and brandishing a knife.

Officers used a Taser to subdue the man, who was then taken back into custody.

No one was injured but the prisoner was taken to the hospital to be assessed.

Police say the prisoner was out of police custody for about 20 minutes.

More charges from both RCMP and Lethbridge police are pending. The RCMP will conduct and internal review of the incident.