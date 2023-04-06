Climate Cafe creates space for climate change conversations

What does a positive climate future look like to you?

What are you going to do to achieve that future?

What are you not willing to give up?

These are the kind of questions people asked each other during the Climate Cafe this week at Theoretically Brewing in Lethbridge, Alta.

The setup is simple.

People come to the brewery and split into groups at different tables. There, they talk to each other steered by prompts provided by Environment Lethbridge, a sustainability and environment focused non-profit organization.

Executive director Kathleen Sheppard says that while there are places for people to learn about climate change, the organization noticed a gap when it comes to talking about it, particularly regarding solutions.

"I feel like a lack of understanding of the problem isn't necessarily the thing that's stopping people from taking action, it's that feeling that the problem is really big and really overwhelming."

She says climate change has become a topic people shy away from at the dinner table — and without the space to talk about it, they feel isolated.

"We really felt that people don't have a place where they can come and have conversations about climate change."

Each Climate Cafe is focused on a different theme. Upcoming sessions will tackle neighborhoods, work and school. (Ose Irete/CBC)

Conversation an important first step to action

When it comes to climate change, Sheppard says talk is far from cheap.

"A lot of the research in the climate psychology fields suggests that the first step to getting people to take action in the community is to give them the tools to talk about it."

Cafe participant Michael Bartz agrees.

"I feel like there is so much power in conversation," he said.

Fifteen people attended the April 4 iteration of the event, and Bartz believes these small discussions can have a big impact.

"Yes, these are small conversations happening with a small group of people. But then they go tell other people, and they influence their families, and they say, 'hey, you know what, I've talked to so and so about this climate issue and actually I'm more informed now.'"

Environment Lethbridge executive director Kathleen Sheppard says workshops and education around climate change are important but conversations are necessary for people to be able to take action. (Ose Irete/CBC)

Diverse experiences, in-person communication

Bartz walks the walk when it comes to environmentalism. He lives in a 175-square-foot, solar-powered home that's off the grid on the outskirts of Lethbridge.

He also hosts a podcast called In Over My Head, where he speaks to experts and researchers about climate and the environment.

Those conversations are often very intellectual, and the Climate Cafe gives him a different perspective.

"I've really enjoyed with these conversations getting the regular person's perspective on the ground. Like what are people actually talking about? What do they care about, and what's happening in my community?"

He says talking about the environment in person can be more productive than online, where conversation can quickly turn to conflict.

Michael Bartz, who lives in a tiny house off the grid, says the Climate Cafe allows him to learn more about what's on people's minds in his community when it comes to climate change. (Ose Irete/CBC)

The event brings together people of different ages, backgrounds and experiences.

For example, Tuesday's iteration focused on climate solutions in people's personal lives. At Bartz's table, there was a retiree, university students, a beekeeper and a microbiologist discussing waste, gardening, political engagement, consumption habits and more.

"Having that diversity and in-person conversation facilitates some really rich discussion that you wouldn't have anywhere else," said Bartz.

Climate change needs to stay top of mind, says prof

The event also gives attendees access to experts. James Byrne is a retired professor who studied climate change solutions at the University of Lethbridge.

He says he is there to listen but he offers advice where he can.

"If there's a misunderstanding, then I try to correct that and give them a better sense of, you know, what things there are that worked well," said Byrne.

Byrne says groups like this are important to keep climate change in the public consciousness. He points to the Intergovernmental Panel on Climate Change's report that was released in March.

"Big news that day [and] it's forgotten the next day, and yet here was hundreds and hundreds of scientists, the leading climatologists in the world, all saying we are in deep, deep trouble."

Sheppard says she hopes the event helps people feel empowered to step up where they can and be part of the solution.

The next session takes place on April 18 and will focus on neighbourhoods.