Lethbridge man arrested after drive-by paintball shooting outside supervised consumption site

Police in Lethbridge have arrested a suspect in connection with a drive-by paintball shooting at the city's supervised drug consumption site.

Just past midnight on Saturday, a white truck drove past the ARCHES consumption site at 1016 First Avenue South and fired multiple paintballs at several people outside of the site, the Lethbridge Police Service said in a release.

Two male clients standing outside were able to avoid being struck, but a woman who works at the facility was hit multiple times in the leg, arm, torso and face.

Shortly after the first attack, the truck returned and additional paintballs were fired at clients walking along First Avenue South, prompting them to drop to the ground and hide behind vehicles, police said.

Police received multiple tips that helped in identifying a suspect, who was driving a Dodge Ram pickup truck.

On Sunday, officers located the suspect at a home where he was arrested without incident.

Police also seized a paintball gun.

Lethbridge resident Jesse John James Bulman, 29, is charged with three counts of assault with a weapon, as well as possession of a weapon dangerous to the public and mischief to property.

Bulman is being kept in custody while he awaits a court hearing.