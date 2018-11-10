1 dead after Lethbridge apartment fire

One person was found dead after an apartment fire in downtown Lethbridge, Alta., early Saturday morning.

Fire crews responded to the Landmark building in the 500 block of 6th Street S., at 4:23 a.m., police said in a release.

The fire, which was contained to one unit, was extinguished. One body was found inside that apartment.

The building was evacuated due to smoke, but occupants have since been allowed to return.

Police and the fire department are investigating.