The Last of Us was the largest series filmed in Canada, Motion Picture Association says

The fake fungus and film sets that took over Alberta during filming of The Last of Us generated a whopping $141 million for the province, and added millions more indirectly to its GDP, according to new data.

And the Motion Picture Association – Canada says the post-apocalyptic drama was also the largest TV series ever filmed in the country.

The Last of Us, starring Pedro Pascal and Bella Ramsey, was shot in 2021-22 in cities and towns across the province.

MPA – Canada commissioned Oxford Economics for the data. The economic advisory firm found that $71 million of production spending supported wages and salaries for local cast, crew and production personnel.

A post-apocalyptic version of downtown Calgary as production of HBO's The Last of Us descended on the province in 2021-22. (Tom Ross/CBC)

The remaining $70 million was spent at local businesses, MPA – Canada said in a news release.

Mark Ham, Alberta film commissioner, said that data confirms what many involved in the project had already suspected.

"It's a great feather in Alberta's cap that we're home to the largest production ever made," he said.

Ham said the show covered 1,000 kilometres of terrain, with more than 180 locations.

And, he said, as the actors' and writers' strikes have come to an end, and film projects are set to resume, Alberta is being looked at for projects of all sizes.

MPA – Canada said the show generated more than $182 million for Alberta's GDP and created 1,490 jobs across the province.

Damian Petti, president of International Alliance of Theatrical Stage Employees Local 212 in Calgary, said the value of those jobs can't be overstated.

He also pointed to the 24 Emmy nominations the show has received — for acting, casting, makeup, production design and writing.

"While you can't nominate all of the 1,400 people that worked on that project, they can take pride in contributing to those nominations, and hopefully they win some awards," Petti said.

Tanya Fir, Minister of Arts, Culture and Status of Women, said in a release that the provincial government is working hard to create an ecosystem that will solidify Alberta's status as a top destination for film and television productions. This includes tax credits, grants and training.