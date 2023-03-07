Armed Alberta teen caused lockdown on set of HBO's The Last of Us

The cast and crew of HBO's The Last of Us got only one take of a critical scene after production was shut down last June in Olds, Alta., when a crew member spotted a rifle pointed at the film set from a second-storey window, a Calgary judge was told.

On June 1, 2022, a costume assistant alerted the production's head of security after noticing an armed man in an apartment building pointing what looked to be a real assault rifle but turned out to be an airsoft gun.

About 300 cast and crew members took cover and locked down for about 90 minutes until RCMP cleared the scene, costing more than $50,000 in wages, according to prosecutor Alyx Nanji.

Reece Wadden, then 18, testified he was simply using the scope on the firearm to get a better look at the action on set, below his second-floor apartment.

Crash scene affected

RCMP charged Wadden with mischief, unlawful use of an imitation firearm and possession of a weapon.

Wadden was on trial this week in Calgary provincial court before Judge Brian Stevenson.

Stevenson will make his decision after reviewing case law and closing arguments.

This airsoft gun was pointed at the set of The Last of Us during filming last June. The teen who was charged says he was simply using the scope to get a better look at the production set. (RCMP)

The incident affected a critical scene from the first episode of The Last of Us where a police car and pickup truck crash and explode.

Executive producer Rose Lam testified the crew was able to get only one take of the crucial sequence.

Production shut down for 90 minutes with 300 people — including stars Pedro Pascal and Bella Ramsey — brought to a safe location.

No intent to disrupt shooting

In his closing arguments Tuesday, defence lawyer Peter Tesi said his client had no intent to commit a crime and noted that Wadden apologized after he was arrested.

"This intent has not been to disrupt the shooting of the HBO series Last of Us," said Tesi.

But Nanji argued the "entire production set was essentially in lockdown" and said "you can't look through a scope without pointing the gun."

Nanji argued Wadden ought to have known the consequences of pointing what looked to be an assault rifle.

"Could he foresee people being scared as a result of pointing a gun out of his window? Absolutely, without a doubt."