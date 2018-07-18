Skip to Main Content
Former Calgary Stampeders star Larry Robinson dies at 76

Larry Robinson, considered one of the most decorated and versatile players in Calgary Stampeders history, has died.

Calgary native the first player in CFL history to score 1,000 points

Gene Foster of the Ottawa Rough Riders, top left, is tackled by Larry Robinson of the Calgary Stampeders while Gene Mack of the Toronto Argonauts tries to help during the 1974 CFL All-Star Game in Ottawa in 1974. (Canadian Press)

He was 76.

The Calgary native played for the Stampeders from 1961-74, never missing a game in 14 seasons.

Robinson served as a kicker, receiver and defensive back for the Stamps, and helped the team end a 22-year championship drought with a Grey Cup victory in 1971.

Robinson was the first player in CFL history to score 1,000 points, had a franchise-record 50 career interceptions and was a three-time CFL West all-star at defensive back.

Robinson was enshrined in the Canadian Football Hall of Fame in 1998 and entered the Alberta Sports Hall of Fame in 2009.

