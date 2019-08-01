Record-setting 50 kg of methamphetamine seized at southern Alberta border crossing

Officers at the Coutts border crossing discovered about 50 kilograms of methamphetamine hidden in a vehicle this week, the largest seizure of its kind ever made by the CBSA in southern Alberta.

On Sunday, officers pulled aside a commercial driver to do a further examination of his vehicle at the Alberta-Montana border and found 33 bags of methamphetamine in the truck, the Canada Border Services Agency said in a release Thursday.

The driver was arrested and his truck and its contents seized.

The next day, RCMP charged the man, Asif Mir, 40, of Calgary, with importing a controlled substance and possession of drugs for the purpose of trafficking.

He was set to have a bail hearing today.

"The success of this investigation is an excellent example of the strong working relationship between the RCMP and CBSA," said RCMP Inps. Charlene O'Neill.

"Working together, sharing intelligence, resources and expertise, we disrupt international drug trafficking networks and keep our communities safe."