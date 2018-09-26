Dog euthanized after killing Alberta woman, seriously injuring toddler

A dog that killed a southern Alberta woman and seriously injured her two-year-old granddaughter has been euthanized.

The dog attacked Lisa Lloyd's granddaughter at her home near the hamlet of Langdon on Sept. 15, before turning on Lloyd when she tried to protect the child.

The toddler was taken to the Alberta Children's Hospital in Calgary.

The dog was quarantined following the attack, along with another dog from the home, and monitored in Calgary for 10 days.

Lisa Lloyd died protecting her granddaughter from her pet dog at her home near Langdon, Alta. (GoFundMe)

RCMP Const. Mike Hibbs said it didn't show any signs of medical issues.

Police have identified the dog as a boxer-pitbull cross, but a friend of the family has disputed that, identifying the animal as a boxer-mastiff cross.

Lloyd's family is holding a celebration of life for her in Calgary on Friday.

Langdon is about 36 kilometres east of Calgary.

With files from Elizabeth Snaddon