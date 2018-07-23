Landowners impacted by 2017 CFB Suffield fire continue to wait on compensation

Nearly a year after a massive fire near CFB Suffield, surrounding landowners who were affected are still waiting for compensation.

The fire torched more than 36,000 hectares of land — forcing people to flee their homes, killing cattle, and destroying pastures.

Daryl Swenson still remembers the dark, the dust and the flames he helped put out in September last year when an unexploded artillery sparked the fire.

Swenson hasn't submitted his claim yet. He's waiting to see what this year's crop yields.

But Swenson said he's dreading the process, after speaking with his neighbours.

"It just seems like they're doing their best to perturb us until we go away without getting anything done," he said. "Not giving us what we're due, but giving us what they'll offer us."

John Campbell and his wife Donna are further into the claims process.

Ivan Schlaht lost 98 head of cattle in a grass fire September 11, 2017 near Bindloss, Alberta. The fire started at CFB Suffield and spread to adjacent properties. (Swenson family)

But they feel adjusters are trying to diminish the impact of the fire on their operation — and delays are impacting business.

"I can't operate the way I have been in the last few years by running cattle on the two sections that were burned," he said.

In a letter, base commander Mike Onieu says he's advocating to the Department of National Defence that the claims be made a priority.

"We have advocated extensively and have taken exceptional steps, as have the headquarters we are subordinate to, to have these claims considered as a matter of high priority," he said.

Onieu said that to date, they have received 15 claims. Only two have been finalized.

"Each claim is unique and the time required to process them is dependent on numerous factors," he said.

This portion of Daryl Swenson's fields were burned during the fire. (Helen Pike/CBC)

Those factors include when the claim was first submitted, the complexity of the claim, and the completeness of the information given.

Swenson said although he is frustrated, the military base has learned to be a better neighbour since the fire.

He said he understands the mitigation work the base has promised will take time to implement, and he's OK with that, he just doesn't want a repeat of the September 2017 fire.

"It's dark and dusty, you don't have any idea what direction you're going, you're just trying to keep ahead of the fire and put it out," he said. "It's something you don't want to have to do again."