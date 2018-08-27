Calgary cook digs ditch weed with mild taste similar to spinach

A chef and cooking teacher finds one of her favourite ingredients growing along gravel alleys in Calgary.

Swati Fernando grew up cooking with and eating lamb's quarter, a flowering, leafy green plant. In her birth country of India, it's sold in grocery stores. Here in Alberta, it's typically pulled and tossed in the compost.

"This is not a weed. For Canadians, this is weed. But Indians, it is proper vegetable," Fernando told the Calgary Eyeopener. "You sauté​ the onion, peas, and after that is cooked, then you put this on, and within less than two minutes, it is done."

Fernando, an almost-retired registered social worker, loves to cook and share her knowledge. She takes on catering jobs on the side and runs cooking classes.

Often travelling around Calgary by bus, she would notice lamb's quarter growing along fences, in ditches and alleyways. It grows in big bunches with big leaves and white flowers.

"Imprint in your mind, 'Yes, this is how it looks like,'" she said. "You will see it everywhere."

Once you know what lamb's quarters looks like, you'll see it all around Calgary, says chef Swati Fernando. (Danielle Nerman/CBC)

Lamb's quarter has a mild taste and is prepared similar to spinach: chopped and eaten raw or cooked quickly. She says many people believe it is as or more nutritious than Swiss chard or spinach.

Sometimes she'll notice really good quality bunch in someone's yard and she'll knock on the door.

"'This is a weed for you and a vegetable for us. Is it OK if I pluck it from your yard?'" Fernando said she asks. "So far, I have not been refused."

'Eats together, stays together'

Be sure to eat it when it's flowering so you know it's the right plant. The season typically wraps up by the end of August. Fernando says the best plants have the largest leaves.

"I grew up in a very large family, and for a large family, you require a lot more leaves," Fernando said.

Listen to how Swati Fernando finds lamb's quarter around Calgary:

The Eyeopener's Danielle Nerman forages for the edible wild plant with Calgarian Swati Fernado who uses it in her catering and Indian cooking classes. 4:42

She and the other children would help pluck the leaves and rinse them for the elders in her family.

"So it becomes a family affair, and the whole family gets together," she said. "So the culture aspect of it is that the family eats together, stays together."

If you'd like to try cooking it, Fernando offered a recipe below for a curry with lamb's quarters and rhubarb. If you'd like to connect, she can be reached at swati.fernando@gmail.com.

Curry with rhubarb and lamb's quarters

Try this recipe with any combination of veggies.

First sauté onions in oil with mustard oil and cumin seeds. Then add chunks of potatoes and brown them.

Add vegetables like celery, peppers, carrots or others and cook lightly. Add some water, then some spices, such as turmeric, chilli powder, coriander, cumin powder, garlic and ginger paste.

Most importantly, add ground peanut powder, and for sweetener, some maple syrup or molasses and salt to taste.

When the potatoes are cooked and the vegetables are boiling, add cut up cubes of rhubarb and a cup of lamb's quarters. Cover the pot and turn off the stove. Rhubarb cooks very quickly. Uncover and garnish with thinly cut up cilantro.

Eat either with pita bread or rice with ghee.

"Enjoy. If you are expecting the perfect measurements of everything, it all depends on the quantity of all of the veggies and most importantly, how much rhubarb you have," Fernando wrote along with her recipe.

"Rhubarb seems to be very tart. If you have more of the rhubarb, then you may require more peanut powder and maple syrup. By practice, you will get the hang of it. The skill of cooking is in the eye-balling of your contents and ingredients."

