Body of missing Calgary boater found at bottom of Lake Newell

Brooks RCMP say they have recovered the body of a missing boater from Lake Newell after a 14-day search.

According to a news release, the Brooks RCMP responded to a complaint of an overdue boater at approximately 8:15 p.m. on Oct. 5.

The 45-year-old man from Calgary was last seen by his wife leaving the Kinbrook Island Provincial Park boat launch heading south toward Jackfish Bay in Lake Newell, but he failed to return that evening.

The Brooks Fire Department and RCMP detachment were called in to assist with a search of the lakeshore, but did not find the man.

The following day, Oct. 6, his boat was found broadside against an island in the lake. The life-jackets were still in the boat. Shortly after, the man's shoes, jacket and a vest were discovered floating in the water.

On Oct. 19, after a 14-day search, the man's body was found at the bottom of Lake Newell.

The search had involved two RCMP detachments, two volunteer fire departments, Alberta Parks conservation officers, South Eastern Alberta Search and Rescue (SEASAR), the Calgary Police Service's helicopter, the RCMP helicopter and a pair of civilians who specialize in recovery.

The body was located with the use of an ROV (remotely operated underwater vehicle), which is owned and operated by the civilian pair.

Police say the body has been recovered and taken to the Calgary medical examiner's office. They say the investigation is ongoing.

The name of the deceased boater has not been released.