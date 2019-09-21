Lake Louise RCMP confirm a hiker died while climbing Mount Temple

Lake Louise RCMP have confirmed a 70-year-old hiker died while trying to climb Mount Temple in Banff National Park on Thursday.

RCMP say that the male hiker was reported missing to Banff National Park Dispatch by another hiking party at approximately 7 p.m. on Thursday.

Parks Canada Visitor Safety immediately responded by helicopter, but the hiker was determined unresponsive.

Due to fading daylight, RCMP weren't able to recover the body until Friday morning.

The deceased was from Winnipeg and was hiking alone at the time.

Patrick Browder is visiting from New Mexico and said he watched the rescue Friday morning while climbing Mount Temple.

"I watched them pull the helicopter really close to the mountain. They dropped someone down and then they pulled someone out on a stretcher," he said.

While he was climbing, Browder said he recovered the deceased's man's hiking poles. He said he wants to return them to the man's family.

"If it was my wife and I was the one that was perished up there, I think my wife would want something to remember me by or something to note that was with me at the end," he said.

"I'm really sorry for the family. That's terrible and as a climber you hate hearing about that."