Parks Canada officially approves Lake Louise hill reduction

The Lake Louise Long Range Plan has been officially approved by Parks Canada, which says their goal to have a 30 per cent ski hill reduction will have ecological gain.

In a news release sent Friday, Parks Canada says the permanent reduction in the ski area will help sensitive alpine wildlife in the area, like grizzly bears, wolverines and mountain goats.

"Carefully planned and managed ski areas make the protection the ecology a priority while providing meaningful visitor experiences and contributing to the conservation objectives of Parks Canada," reads the release.

Parks Canada explains the changes will also apply to the summer months and that hiking will now be relocated to a higher elevation to support improved habitat for grizzly bears.

The release says some other changes include a contribution to the protection of whitebark pine — a species-at-risk — and a significant reduction of water withdrawal from the Pipestone River and Corral Creek during periods of low flow.

"Parks Canada places belong to all Canadians. The views and input from Indigenous peoples, local residents, stakeholder organizations and visitors play an important role in shaping Parks Canada's priorities and direction," read the release.

The Lake Louise Long Range Plan also says it will feature an improved experience for visitors such as new ski runs, development of a new day lodge and terrain modification to improve skier safety and circulation.