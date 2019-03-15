Man dies after being critically injured in avalanche near Lake Louise

A man has died following an avalanche near Lake Louise, Alta., on Saturday.

Parks Canada said the avalanche happened at approximately 1 p.m. on Des Poilus Glacier on the Wapta Icefield in Yoho National Park, north of Lake Louise.

Three people were involved in the avalanche. One man was airlifted to hospital in Calgary in critical condition. He died in hospital on Sunday.

The other two people were not hurt.

No other information about the victims was provided.

"Parks Canada extends our deepest condolences to his family and friends," said spokesperson Chelsey Dawes.

Parks Canada issued an avalanche bulletin on Friday for Banff, Yoho and Kootenay National Parks.

"A significant avalanche cycle is underway. Conservative terrain selection Saturday is essential. Avoiding avalanche terrain would be wise," the bulletin read. It added that the danger would be variable and conditions could change rapidly in short periods of time.

Earlier this week, a trio of world-renowned climbers are presumed to have died in an avalanche on Howse Peak in Banff National Park.

Parks Canada said at the time recovery efforts were not possible due to dangerous conditions.

Dawes said Saturday's avalanche was not related to the one on Howse Peak.