1 airlifted to hospital in critical condition after avalanche near Lake Louise

EMS says one person is in critical condition after an avalanche near Lake Louise, Alta.

Calgary EMS said the call came in from Parks Canada shortly after 1:30 p.m. Saturday.

EMS initially said one male was critically injured and declared dead at the scene, while the two other people injured were deemed to be stable condition. EMS later said that they had received conflicting information, and that the patient was not dead, but had been airlifted to hospital in critical condition. The other two people were not injured.

No other information about the victims was immediately available.

Parks Canada information officer Chelsey Dawes says the avalanche happened on Des Poilus Glacier on the Wapta Icefield in Yoho National Park, north of Lake Louise.

Parks Canada issued an avalanche bulletin on Friday for Banff, Yoho and Kootenay National Parks.

"A significant avalanche cycle is underway. Conservative terrain selection Saturday is essential. Avoiding avalanche terrain would be wise," the bulletin read. It added that the danger would be variable and conditions could change rapidly in short periods of time.

Earlier this week, a trio of world-renowned climbers are presumed to have died in an avalanche on Howse Peak in Banff National Park.

Parks Canada said at the time recovery efforts were not possible due to dangerous conditions.

Dawes said Saturday's avalanche was not related to the one on Howse Peak.