'They like to compete, and they like to win:' Lacombe Generals take Allan Cup

The Stanley Cup playoffs aren't the only hockey showdown happening this month — over the weekend, Alberta's Lacombe Generals snatched the 111th Allan Cup.

The Generals beat out the Innisfail Eagles in home territory on Saturday. Brennan Evans, the Generals' captain and a former Calgary Flames defenceman, was on The Homestretch Tuesday to talk about it.

Here's an abridged version of the conversation.

Q. What was that moment like, raising the Allan Cup in front of your hometown crowd?

A. It was pretty awesome to get it raised at home in front of our friends and family and everyone that was there.

Q. In the last 12 years the Generals have made the finals 10 times and won the Allan Cup four times. I know Brian Sutter coached at one point. What makes this program so successful do you think?

A. I think with the Generals, for the most part, guys just really enjoy being there.

They like to compete, and they like to win, which is a really good atmosphere to be in and obviously creates a little bit of success.

Q. In 2004 you were called up to play a couple of games in the Stanley Cup playoffs with the Flames. What was that experience like?

A. Being from Alberta, it's just that much crazier with family and friends, everyone around and the magical run that the Flames went on.

Unfortunately in the end, it didn't end up exactly how we wanted it, but it was definitely something I'll never forget.

Q. What do you make of the Calgary Flames' current series against the Colorado Avalanche?

A. Obviously the Flames have got another great team.

It's tough, you know, especially being in Colorado. They're going to have the fans there against them. I think it'll be, you know, as cliche as it sounds. That's where the character will shine through. We'll see if they've kind of got the will and the testament to create their own energy.