Calgary killer who confessed to undercover cops gets life sentence with no parole for 12 years

A Calgary killer who confessed to undercover police officers has been sentenced for a second time to life in prison for the 2010 shooting death of bartender Dexter Bain.

On Friday, Court of Queen's Bench Justice David Gates ruled Ledesma must have served 12 years before he's eligible for parole.

Last month, a jury found Ledesma guilty of second-degree murder in the death of bartender Dexter Bain in 2010.

It was his second trial and second conviction.

Ledesma faced retrial after the Alberta Court of Appeal identified issues with the evidence of his confession to undercover Calgary police officers.

Second-degree murder carries an automatic life sentence with no chance of parole for 10 to 25 years. He's already spent six years behind bars from his first conviction.

Offenders can apply for day parole within three years of their parole eligibility date. Ledesma will be able to apply in three more years.

Bain, 36, was shot in the back as he was closing up his friend's pub, Our Place Pub and Grill in northeast Calgary, on Nov. 27, 2010. He left behind a girlfriend and a daughter.

Police have called the shooting a botched robbery.

A lengthy undercover operation resulted in Ledesma's confession to police, which was key evidence for prosecutors.

Defence lawyers Rebecca Snukal and Pawel Milczarek had proposed the minimum 10-year parole eligibility period while prosecutors Hyatt Mograbee and Scott Wilson asked the judge to deliver a 15-year term.