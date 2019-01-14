Retrial underway more than 9 years after Calgary bartender was shot and killed
Kyle Ledesma is being retried in the shooting death of Dexter Bain in 2010
A Calgary man is on trial for the second time, accused of killing bartender Dexter Bain in 2010.
Kyle Ledesma is being retried by judge and jury.
Four men and eight women will decide whether Ledesma is the person who shot Dexter Bain on Nov. 27, 2010.
Bain was shot in the back as he was closing up a friend's pub in northeast Calgary.
Botched robbery: police
Police have called the shooting a botched robbery.
During the course of the trial, the jury will hear from a long list of witnesses and be presented with evidence gathered during undercover operations.
During opening statements, Crown prosecutor Hyatt Mograbbee told the jury, "You're going to hear his own words … he shot Dexter."
But Ledesma's lawyer Rebecca Snukal told jurors Ledesma lied to impress undercover operatives posing as criminals.
"He was wined and dined by the Calgary Police Service undercover operators. Kyle was exposed to what he believed was real gangsters"
The trial is slated to last several weeks.
Ledesma is expected to testify, despite the fact he is under no legal obligation to take the stand.
- MORE ALBERTA NEWS | Warrant issued as man charged with sexual assault at Alberta hotel pool flees to Pakistan
- MORE ALBERTA NEWS | Notley fed up with 'ridiculousness' of Ottawa's inaction on oil and gas
- Read more articles by CBC Calgary, like us on Facebook for updates and subscribe to our CBC Calgary newsletter for the day's news at a glance