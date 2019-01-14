Retrial underway more than 9 years after Calgary bartender was shot and killed

A Calgary man is on trial for the second time, accused of killing bartender Dexter Bain in 2010.

Kyle Ledesma is being retried by judge and jury.

Four men and eight women will decide whether Ledesma is the person who shot Dexter Bain on Nov. 27, 2010.

Bain was shot in the back as he was closing up a friend's pub in northeast Calgary.

Botched robbery: police

Police have called the shooting a botched robbery.

During the course of the trial, the jury will hear from a long list of witnesses and be presented with evidence gathered during undercover operations.

During opening statements, Crown prosecutor Hyatt Mograbbee told the jury, "You're going to hear his own words … he shot Dexter."

But Ledesma's lawyer Rebecca Snukal told jurors Ledesma lied to impress undercover operatives posing as criminals.

"He was wined and dined by the Calgary Police Service undercover operators. Kyle was exposed to what he believed was real gangsters"

The trial is slated to last several weeks.

Ledesma is expected to testify, despite the fact he is under no legal obligation to take the stand.