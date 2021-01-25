House of Commons holds emergency debate on Keystone XL

Members of Parliament held an emergency debate Monday evening to discuss the Keystone XL pipeline expansion.

Last week, U.S. President Joe Biden scrapped the pipeline's permit as one of his first actions in office, effectively killing the $8-billion US project.

WATCH | The emergency debate in the House of Commons begins at 4:30 p.m. MT, 6:30 p.m. ET

Opposition Leader Erin O'Toole called for the debate earlier on Monday, accusing the government of not doing enough to advocate for the project.

During the evening's debate, O'Toole described empty office towers and job losses in Calgary.

"Canada has been dealt a serious blow … these are Canadians, thousands of them, being totally forgotten and left behind by this government," he said.

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau's government has repeatedly said it supports the project, and Trudeau expressed his disappointment with Biden during a call between the two leaders on Friday.

Natural Resources Minister Seamus O'Regan accused the Opposition of beating their chests in a show of support for the project.

"We will stand up and have our workers' backs.… Let's talk TMX. We approved it, we bought it, we're building it," he said, referring to the federal purchase of the Trans Mountain pipeline expansion, which is under construction.

Alberta Premier Jason Kenney has called for sanctions against the U.S. in response to the permit's cancellation. Kenney's government invested $1.5 billion in equity in the project alongside billions in loan guarantees.

The project had been rejected under former president Barack Obama's government. It was later approved under former president Donald Trump, but Biden had repeatedly stated he intended to rescind that permit once elected. Canada's ambassador to the U.S. has said it's time to respect that decision, however disappointing it may be to proponents, and move forward.

Edmonton-Strathcona NDP MP Heather McPherson said Biden's decision should have come as no surprise.

"Remember when Jason Kenney gambled on Donald Trump. He didn't gamble his money — he gambled ours … that was his plan to get jobs for workers in my province," she said. "Now, he wants to start a trade war with the U.S., the customer for 95 per cent of our energy exports."

If completed, the 1,897-kilometre pipeline, first announced in 2005, would have carried 830,000 barrels of ollsands crude from Hardisty, Alta., to Nebraska. It would then connect with the original Keystone that runs to U.S. Gulf Coast refineries.