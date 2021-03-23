B.C. couple charged in multimillion-dollar Calgary-based Ponzi scheme

A British Columbia couple has been charged in a multimillion-dollar Ponzi scheme involving several Calgary-based companies.

Following what RCMP describe as an "extensive" investigation, Brian Kitts, 65, and Shannon Kitts, 55, from Summerland, B.C., are now charged with fraud over $5,000, theft over $5,000 and money laundering.

The alleged crimes, which RCMP say resulted in the loss of millions of dollars for various investors, took place between February 2014 and September 2016 and involved several companies including Vesta Capcorp Inc. and Vesta Equity Partners.

The pair will appear in court in Calgary next month.

Brian Kitts 'an unrepentant recidivist,' securities commission said

In 2019, the Alberta Securities Commission (ASC) issued sanctions against Brian Kitts and Vesta Capcorp Inc.

According to a press release issued by ASC at the time, about 38 investors lost more than $5 million.

An ASC panel labelled Kitts' misconduct as "egregious" and found he "planned to defraud innocent investors from the outset."

The panel also found Kitts "continued his fraudulent capital-market activity in Alberta in the face of regulatory sanction and criminal proceedings elsewhere" and was "seemingly an unrepentant recidivist."

In the criminal investigation, RCMP worked with the ASC and FBI among others.

"Unfortunately, the victims sustained substantial losses as a result of their investment within the Ponzi scheme they believed to be legitimate," said Insp. Charlene O'Neill, with RCMP's integrated market enforcement team.