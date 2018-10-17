Skip to Main Content
Kinder Morgan posts $1.35B Q3 income on Trans Mountain sale
New

Kinder Morgan posts $1.35B Q3 income on Trans Mountain sale

The energy infrastructure company, which trades on the Toronto Stock Exchange but is 70 per cent owned by Houston-based Kinder Morgan Inc., sold its Trans Mountain assets to Ottawa for $4.5 billion in a deal that closed Aug. 31.

Company sold its Trans Mountain assets to Ottawa for $4.5 billion

The Canadian Press ·
A pipeline marker for the Trans Mountain pipeline. The company realized a strong third quarter buoyed by the sale of the pipeline to the federal government. (CBC)

Kinder Morgan Canada Ltd. is reporting third-quarter net income of $1.35 billion, although most of that is a one-time gain from the sale of its Trans Mountain pipeline and expansion project to the federal government.

The energy infrastructure company, which trades on the Toronto Stock Exchange but is 70 per cent owned by Houston-based Kinder Morgan Inc., sold its Trans Mountain assets to Ottawa for $4.5 billion in a deal that closed Aug. 31.

In a news release, it says it realized net income of $1.308 billion from the sale, net of tax.

Kinder Morgan Canada reports it had third-quarter income from continuing operations of $22.2 million, up from $9.8 million in the same period of last year.

It says it had quarterly revenue of $94.3 million, versus $85.9 million in the year-earlier period.

KML's assets in Western Canada include a network of crude tank storage and rail terminals in Alberta, the Vancouver Wharves Terminal and the Cochin Pipeline system which transports light oil from the United States to the Edmonton area to be used as bitumen diluent.

CBC's Journalistic Standards and Practices|About CBC News
Report Typo or Error|

Related Stories

Popular Now

  1. Find more popular stories

Discover more from CBC

More Stories from us