Trans Mountain pipeline ruling strikes 'devastating' blow to Canada's global reputation, energy sector warns

Canada's energy sector is slamming a Federal Appeal Court ruling that halts construction of the Trans Mountain pipeline expansion, with one industry association calling it a "devastating" decision that damages Canada's international reputation.

On Thursday, the Federal Court of Appeal quashed the approval of the contentious, $7.4-billion project that would nearly triple the flow of oil from Alberta's oilsands to the West Coast. The court ruled that Canada's efforts to meaningfully consult with Indigenous people, as required by law, fell short.

It also ruled that the National Energy Board regulator wrongly narrowed its review of the project not to include tanker traffic related to the project.

The decision means the NEB will now have to redo its review of the pipeline. The federal government could appeal the decision to the Supreme Court of Canada.

Industry reaction was swift.

"The Explorers and Producers Association of Canada (EPAC) expresses its deep dismay at this devastating decision that further damages what's left of Canada's reputation as a country that can actually develop major projects in the resource sector," the association said in a statement.

The association said Canada's approval process for major resource projects is "close to collapse under the weight of too many conflicting interests."

"It's hard to conceive of a project that could have had more layers of review, consultation and approvals at the NEB and the federal cabinet," EPAC said.

"To have a court panel review all that work and conclude years later that it wasn't enough will give any project proponent a reason to doubt the wisdom of investing in Canada."

The president of the Canadian Association of Petroleum Producers (CAPP) agreed that the court ruling would add to Canada's growing reputation as a country where it's hard to do business.

Steel pipe to be used in the oil pipeline construction of Kinder Morgan Canada's Trans Mountain Expansion project sit on rail cars at a stockpile site in Kamloops, B.C. (Dennis Owen/Reuters)

"I think the global view of Canada today is very negative," said Tim McMillan.

"An outcome of this court case like this makes world investors continue to look at Canada as a place that can't get its act together."

McMillan said Canada's lack of energy exporting infrastructure already costs the national economy about $15 billion per year and that the latest hurdle for the Trans Mountain expansion will make matters worse.

The Trans Mountain pipeline would allow Canada to diversify oil markets and vastly increase exports to Asia, where it could command a higher price. Canada has the world's third largest oil reserves, but 99 percent of its exports now go to refiners in the U.S., where limits on pipeline and refinery capacity mean Canadian oil sells at a discount.

Analysts have said China is eager to get access to Canada's oil, but largely gave up hope that a pipeline to the Pacific Coast would be built.

"It means we continue to miss out on the jobs, the opportunity to be global supplier," McMillan said.

"And those global markets are China, India, places that Canada could be the supplier of choice. But we continue to not get the infrastructure in the ground that allows us to do that."

Company 'committed' to building project

Shortly after the Appeal Court's ruling came on Thursday, Kinder Morgan Canada shareholders at a special meeting in Calgary voted overwhelmingly to approve the sale of the pipeline and expansion project to the Canadian government for $4.5 billion.

Kinder Morgan Canada president Ian Anderson says the company will work with Ottawa in determining what their next steps should be.

"We remain committed to building this project in consideration of communities and the environment, with meaningful consultation with Indigenous Peoples and for the benefit of Canadians," he said.

"Trans Mountain is currently taking measures to suspend construction-related activities on the project in a safe and orderly manner. The court decision was not a condition of the transaction between KML and the federal government."

Finance Minister Bill Morneau said the federal government is carefully reviewing the decision but is determined to proceed with the project, that he said, is in the best national interest and "critically important" for the economy.

Canadian stocks were dragged lower on Thursday as energy investors reacted to the ruling.

Unresolved issues

The ruling highlights that the notion of what constitutes adequate consultation of Indigenous communities has been evolving in the courts, says Richard Masson, an executive fellow of the University of Calgary's School of Public Policy and former CEO of the Alberta Petroleum Marketing Commission.

"So it's not a big surprise, because that has been one of the issues that's tripped up projects along the way over the past number of years," he said.

He, too, said the ruling will contribute to a growing sense among world investors that Canada's rules are too inconsistent and unclear to be navigated.

"And so that's going to be very negative for investment for our country, which means fewer jobs and less economic development," he said.

Masson says Canada has a long way to go to resolve outstanding legal issues around Indigenous land rights.

"That sets up a confrontational environment that these companies have to try to navigate as they work to develop these projects," he said.

"So, fundamentally as a country, we need to do a much better job about resolving these issues so everybody is pulling in the same direction as we develop our resources."

​With files from The Canadian Press and Reuters