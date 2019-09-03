2nd daughter dies from Kincora house fire set by her father, who also perished

A 15-year-old girl has died months after her older sister, both victims of a Calgary house fire that police believe was deliberately set by their father — just a month after his wife of 27 years filed for divorce.

On May 25, emergency crews were called to a house fire at 42 Kincora Dr. N.W.

Police found 22-year-old Dorsa Dehdari dead and her 15-year-old sister, Dorna Dehdari, was found suffering from life-threatening injuries with severe burns. She died from complications stemming from those injuries on Monday.

Their 56-year-old father, Heidar Dehdari, was also found deceased in the fire.

Police said both sisters are believed to be the victims of a domestic-related homicide, and it's believed their father intentionally set the fatal fire.

Homicide investigators and fire crews were at the scene of a house fire in Kincora, where Heidar Dehdari, right, and his daughter Dorsa were found dead on May 25. Another daughter, Dorna, has died from injuries sustained in the fire. (CBC, Facebook)

No charges will be laid and police are not searching for additional suspects.

Police have not released Dorsa or Heidar's causes of death.

The Dehdari family said in a statement that they are devastated by Dorna's death.

"We appreciate all of the support we have received from members of the community. We ask for our privacy to be respected at this time," the family's statement read.

Court records show the family's mother, Leila Dehdari, filed for divorce from the father one month before the fire.

Less than two hours before her death, Dorsa tweeted about the pain her father was causing her and feeling as though she could no longer cope.

"From the bottom of my heart, I want my dad to fall and die with his last breath, because he's making me suffer so much. My nerves cannot stretch anymore," reads her final tweet, which has been translated.

Dorsa's tweets sometimes included Persian idioms and expressions, which, in consultation with multiple speakers, CBC has translated from Farsi to rough English equivalents.

Dorsa, who was a media and communications student at the University of Calgary, tweeted regularly over the past month about the anger she felt toward her father.

On May 10, she tweeted, "Until now, I never saw a father want a disaster for his children. I will never forgive you for this wish you made."

Police responded to domestic incident months before wife left him

The couple wed in 1992 in Tehran, Iran.

A land title search showed Heidar and Leila Dehdari owned the Kincora home.

Police had responded to a domestic incident at the home in December 2018.

Leila Dehdari filed for divorce on April 23 after separating from her husband three weeks earlier.

It appears, based on the court documents, that although Leila wanted to eventually return to the house to live there with her daughters, Heidar continued to reside in the home pending a judge's order.

Leila indicated she was seeking primary care of her underage daughter, with Heidar to receive "fair and liberal parenting time."

The mother was also seeking child and spousal support from her husband.

Victims of domestic violence are urged to call Calgary police at 403-266-1234 or 911 if in immediate danger. Support agencies can be reached by calling 211 or the Connect Family and Sexual Abuse Network at 1-877-237-5888 for sexual abuse and 403-234-7233 for domestic abuse. The Calgary Police have also launched a new web-based app to help connect those affected by domestic abuse and violence connect with supports: ConnectLine.ca.