2 dead, 1 in life-threatening condition after explosion at northwest Calgary home
Crews on scene at Kincora Drive
EMS says two people are dead and one person is in hospital after an explosion at a northwest Calgary home on Saturday.
Emergency crews responded to reports of a house fire at approximately 1:50 p.m. at 42 Kincora Drive N.W.
Two people were found dead inside the home and one woman was taken to hospital with burns in serious, potentially life-threatening condition.
Police said the explosion was largely contained within the home's garage, and the fire from the blast didn't spread to any nearby homes.
The garage door was visibly damaged.
The fire department asked the public to avoid the area between Kincora Landing and Kincora Boulevard as they responded to scene at 2:15 p.m. Saturday.
It's not yet known if the explosion was accidental or intentional.
Police and fire are investigating.
