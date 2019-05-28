Deceased father only suspect in alleged domestic homicide that left daughter dead, another injured

Calgary police believe the deceased father intentionally set a fire and killed his eldest daughter, leaving her teenage sister fighting for her life in hospital.

It's not known if the fire was the cause of death.

Heidar Dehdari, 56, is the only suspect in a house explosion, alleged domestic homicide and attempted murder case.

After a house explosion and fire on the weekend, Heidar Dehdari and his 22-year-old daughter, Dorsa Dehdari, were found dead at 42 Kincora Drive N.W.

The 15-year-old sister survived but is in life-threatening condition with severe burns.

"There was a lot of domestic tension within this residence, which led to a violent confrontation on Saturday," Staff Sgt. Martin Schiavetta of the homicide unit said at a Tuesday press conference.

"We're investigating this as a homicide, as well as an attempted murder."

Officers believe Heidar Dehdari was "culpable" in his daughter's death and her sister's injuries; however, Schiavetta said they're not sure if his own death was accidental or intentional. They haven't yet determined a motive.

An altercation took place inside the home, the detective said, and they believe a fire was intentionally set.

Court records show the family's mother filed for divorce from the father last month. Less than two hours before her death, Dorsa tweeted about the pain her father was causing her.

Family suffers 'unimaginable sorrow'

The Dehdari family provided a short statement to police, which Schiavetta read out loud.

They said they would not confirm the accuracy of content published in recent days by news outlets.

"We ask for our privacy to be respected in this time of unimaginable sorrow," the Dehdari family said in the statement.

Autopsies on the father and daughter have been completed, Schiavetta said. The medical examiner's office was still completing its analysis to determine the cause of the deaths.

Police went to the home in December 2018 for a verbal domestic incident, he said.

Victims of domestic violence are urged to call Calgary police at 403-266-1234 or 911 if in immediate danger. Support agencies can be reached by calling 211 or the Connect Family and Sexual Abuse Network at 1-877-237-5888 for sexual abuse and 403-234-7233 for domestic abuse.