Kim's Convenience stars Andrew Phung and Nicole Power getting their own shows

Two stars of the soon-to-be-finished series Kim's Convenience are each getting their own show, one of which is a spinoff created by the showrunner of the CBC hit comedy.

The public broadcaster says Nicole Power and Andrew Phung will star in new, half-hour original comedies set to launch during the upcoming 2021-22 broadcast season.

Power, who hails from in Middle Cove, N.L., will star as her "Kim's" character Shannon Ross in the spinoff Strays.

Kim's Convenience co-creator Kevin White also created Ross's new series, which will follow the enthusiastic car-rental agency manager Shannon as she embarks on a new career in Hamilton.

Calgary-raised Phung, who played Kimchee on Kim's, will star in Run the Burbs as a stay-at-home dad with an entrepreneur wife and two kids.

Phung also created the series with his best friend and collaborator, filmmaker Scott Townend.