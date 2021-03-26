Kim's Convenience stars Andrew Phung and Nicole Power getting their own shows
Calgary-raised Phung will star in Run the Burbs as a stay-at-home dad with an entrepreneur wife and 2 kids
Two stars of the soon-to-be-finished series Kim's Convenience are each getting their own show, one of which is a spinoff created by the showrunner of the CBC hit comedy.
The public broadcaster says Nicole Power and Andrew Phung will star in new, half-hour original comedies set to launch during the upcoming 2021-22 broadcast season.
Power, who hails from in Middle Cove, N.L., will star as her "Kim's" character Shannon Ross in the spinoff Strays.
- WATCH | Calgary's Andrew Phung on the last season of 'Kim's Convenience':
Kim's Convenience co-creator Kevin White also created Ross's new series, which will follow the enthusiastic car-rental agency manager Shannon as she embarks on a new career in Hamilton.
Calgary-raised Phung, who played Kimchee on Kim's, will star in Run the Burbs as a stay-at-home dad with an entrepreneur wife and two kids.
Phung also created the series with his best friend and collaborator, filmmaker Scott Townend.
