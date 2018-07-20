Kids Help Phone extending Live Chat hours to 24-hours a day nationwide this summer

Kids Help Phone is expanding its online chat services in an effort to reach more Canadian youth and council them through their preferred method of communication.

Live Chat is available online through the Kids Help Phone website and also by downloading the Kids Help Phone app to a smart phone — enabling youths to type messages or text with a counsellor in real time.

Last year, the number of requests to connect with counsellors over Live Chat surpassed requests to speak with a counsellor over the phone, according to the national charity — but they only operated the chat five nights a week.

Round the clock service

In response, Kids Help Phone partnered with the Royal Bank of Canada (RBC) to expand the Live Chat service round the clock, every day of the year, starting in August. It aims to reduce waiting times and help youth get help faster.

Kathy Hay, president and CEO of Kids Help Phone, said Kids Help Phone now connects with youth 50 per cent over the phone, and 50 per cent over Live Chat.

"Right now we are 40 hours a week with Live Chat and it is neck-and-neck in terms of service capacity with our phones," she said. "I just want you to imagine how many kids we're going to reach when we go 24/7."

Kids Help Phone will offer a Live Chat services around the clock, 365 days a year beginning in August. (Screenshot/Kids Help Phone)

"The reality is kids want and need to reach out in way besides picking up the phone," she said. "We're responding to that."

Professional counselling online

Hay said the Live Chat, like the phone services, are supported through their professional counselling program across the country.

"We are offering professional counselling service, so they do get professional counselling how they need it, when they need it and there is no judgment on whatever they call about," she said.

Hay said no resources will be taken away from their phone services.

Albertans made about 47,000 visits to the Kids Help Phone website to connect to services or view resources last year. The top five issues discussed by youth from Alberta were suicide, anxiety, depression, family relations and self-injury.