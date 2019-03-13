'They find their inner wolf': Kicksledding is the new urban mushing

One of the founders of a dog-powered sport group is encouraging Calgarians — and their four-legged friends — to get out and enjoy the last of winter by learning kicksledding.

AB Mush for Fun teaches people and their dogs how to kicksled, which the group's founder, Tamara Coli, says is also known as urban mushing.

And having a husky or a malamute isn't a necessary requirement.

"[It's for] any dog that you have at home that wants to go out and play," said Coli. "They want to see, they explore the world, and they'd love to do it with their buddy, the human — their owners."

The kicksled hooks up to one or more dogs in the front, which pull the sled. The person operating the sled at the back kicks off against the ground to propel the sled forward, much like a skateboard or scooter.

Coli said the amount of work done by either party is about 50-50

"We see really happy faces. The dogs have their mouths open and they're excited to go. They're all barking, they're happy, they're pulling in the snow, or they're pulling in, and they're really happy to see their harnesses," she said.

In Alberta, kicksledding is permitted on provincial trails, but not on City of Calgary pathways, Coli said.

In order to keep the experience safe for the dog, they wear a special harness that doesn't put pressure on their neck, and on cold days, they can wear boots which protect their paws.

The kicksled hooks up to one or more dogs who wear special harnesses. The person operating at the back kicks off against the ground to propel the sled forward. (Submitted Nancy Thornton)

"You can go at their speed, and their ability ... slowly they find their inner wolf," Coli said.

For those looking to try kicksledding, AB Mush for Fun offers learning clinics in both Calgary and Edmonton.