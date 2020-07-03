Keystone XL pipeline construction starts in Alberta
Jason Kenney speaks live as the pipeline project gets underway
Alberta Premier Jason Kenney marked the start of construction in the province of the Keystone XL pipeline on Friday in the small town of Oyen.
The 1,947-kilometre project will be able to carry 830,000 barrels of crude oil per day from Hardisty, Alta., to Steele City, Neb., where it will connect with TC Energy's existing facilities.
Work is already underway in some U.S. states.
The pipeline has been beset by controversy for a decade, facing protests and legal challenges. It was twice rejected under the presidency of Barack Obama. It received approval under Donald Trump, but a looming election south of the border could change that.
The Alberta government has bet on the project moving forward and has invested $1.5 billion, while also putting forward a $6 billion loan guarantee.
TC Energy, the company behind the project, says it anticipates the pipeline will be operational in 2023.
