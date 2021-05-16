Calgary mayoral candidate who threatened health workers arrested after attending illegal gathering

Kevin J. Johnston, a Calgary mayoral candidate who has threatened to arm himself and go to the homes of health workers, has been arrested after attending an illegal public gathering on Saturday.

Police said the gathering took place Saturday morning, in contravention of a Court of Queen's Bench Order which imposes compliance with public health restrictions on organizers of events.

Johnston has posted videos of himself speaking about his intentions to arrest health workers if he is elected mayor. He was seen on Saturday approaching police who were enforcing health orders near a protest against pandemic-related health restrictions in downtown Calgary.

"We are at a critical point in our province's response to the pandemic and citizens must comply with public health orders in order to ensure everyone's safety and well-being," police said in an emailed release.

Johnston, who is facing charges for hate crimes and assault, is known for organizing, leading and speaking at protests against public health restrictions during the pandemic.

He has previously attempted to publish the private information of Alberta Health Services employees.

Concerns over voters' list

On Friday, AHS was granted a restraining order against Johnston, which prevents him from obstructing or interfering with AHS and its employees, including public health officers.

Under the order, he's prohibited from contacting, recording or photographing AHS employees, visiting AHS sites for non-medical purposes or going to the homes of AHS officers or employees.

Johnston's registration as a mayoral candidate has raised fears that he may soon be granted access to a list that includes the names, addresses and phone numbers of every Calgarian eligible to vote.

The City of Calgary has said it is exploring its legal options regarding the voters' list.

Johnston is currently facing an assault charge in B.C. and hate crimes charges in Ontario. None of those charges have been proven in court.