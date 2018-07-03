Brick of ketamine left behind in Red Deer taxi

RCMP are investigating after a brick of ketamine, an illegal drug, was found in the back seat of a taxi in Red Deer, Alta.

Police said that shortly before 2 p.m. Saturday, they responded to a call after a cab driver reported finding what they thought to be a package of drugs in the back seat of the cab.

The 1.6-pound (725-gram) package was tested with a police ion scanner and determined to be ketamine, a powerful anesthetic and illegal drug.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Red Deer RCMP at 403-343-5575, or Crime Stoppers anonymously.

Police are offering a reward of $2,000 for any information that leads to an arrest.