'Something to behold': Waterton fire boss reflects on Kenow wildfire and public service award

It was a year ago that fire crews battled the devastating Kenow wildfire in Waterton Lakes National Park. For two weeks the entire town was under a mandatory evacuation order. Flames ultimately consumed nearly 40 per cent of the park and impacted nearly all of the popular hiking trails.

But crews somehow managed to save every building in the townsite, including the historic Prince of Wales Hotel.

Those crews were honoured in Ottawa last week with a Public Service Award of Excellence for exemplary contribution under extraordinary circumstances.

Scott Murphy, the park's fire management officer, was among those recognized. He spoke with The Homestretch about what the honour meant.

Q: How did it feel to get that recognition?

A: It was really nice. It always feels good to get a pat on the back and a thank you and some recognition for your efforts.

There were only 12 of us able to make the trip and of course it was a big team effort. There were over 150 firefighters and support personnel during the fire.

Q: Take us back to the fire. What do you remember the most?

A: How surreal it felt.

Waterton is a pretty rough place to have to deal with forest fires on the best of days. Last year was historically dry so everything was just that much more explosive.

We spent a lot of time over the years thinking about scenarios like this.

When that fire was discovered and we watched it go up the side of that mountain in a hurry, we quickly recognized this might be the one and we got busy putting our plans into action.

We called on resources and mustered the troops while the fire was still well west of the park.

To watch those people roll in and set up and start working the plan, it was quite something to behold.

I think it was Sept. 6, 2017, we held a community meeting and sort of laid out the situation, sharing pictures and maps.

We explained what we were up against and had to put them on an evacuation alert. There was a very real chance we would have to evacuate the entire townsite. It was pretty surreal.

Q: Was it emotional for your people, too?

A: It is hard on everyone. In the heat of the moment you have the benefit of adrenaline, but it's always there weighing on you, for sure.

Q: Walk us through the moment you realized the evacuation would be needed?

A: The fire came roaring into town at a strange time, in the middle of night, typically when we see things start to settle down.

In the dark we can't fly, so we lose our ability to be keeping an eye on that bigger picture.

That night standing in the townsite on the field watching this big wall of flames come down the valley and wrap around those two mountains was pretty unreal.

As the hours went on and things started to settle down, we were still acutely aware that the fire was making a run to the east and had kind of left the park.

I just remember feeling physically ill knowing that we had folks out on Highway 6 trying to make that final stand.

Eventually they had to retreat and go into evacuation mode. They were cruising around in the dark and smoke, banging on doors trying to get people out of the way.

That didn't feel very good. It wasn't until the next morning as the sun came up that we were able to take a breath.

Q: What's it like to be in the middle of that?

A: It's a big cross to bear.

You have to trust in your people, give them direction.

We have great training and great people and you just trust they are going to do what they need to do to keep everybody safe.

Q: As you see the wildfires raging this year, what's going through your mind?

A: "You've got to be kidding me," is the first thing that went through my mind.

I stepped out of the office and looked down the lake and sure enough there was a big, black column coming over Mount Richards. I just thought, "here we go again."

Got on the phone with the Americans and we were able to co-ordinate a quick response.

Q: What does the snow we've had in parts of the province mean to your team?

A: It's good.

We haven't had a lot of rain and sometimes it just buys you a couple of days here and there, but based on how much rain we have now and the calendar, we are not anticipating any issues.

Q: What keeps you going as a firefighter?

A: It's a pretty fascinating line of work that takes you a lot of places.

The one constant is the people — the amazing people and that sense of camaraderie and working together under challenging conditions for the greater good.

