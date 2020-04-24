Alberta announces $1B oil and gas well reclamation program, saying it'll create 5,300 jobs

Alberta Premier Jason Kenney announced details Friday about how the province will roll out a program to clean up orphaned and abandoned oil and gas wells, saying it would spend up to $1 billion and create 5,300 jobs.

The province says the program, funded mostly by the federal government, will get 5,300 unemployed Albertans back to work and lead to the cleanup of thousands of sites.

The Site Rehabilitation Program will launch on May 1 and will provide participating companies with funds in $100-million increments, the province said in a release.

Its initial focus will be on grants to service companies that have been significantly impacted by the economic downturn.

The program will provide grants of between 25 and 100 per cent of total project costs — depending on the ability of the oil and gas company responsible for the site to help pay for cleanup.

The funds will be paid directly to the oilfield service company completing the work.

"We are creating almost 5,300 jobs for Alberta's energy workers, while completing important work decommissioning and reclaiming abandoned pump jacks, pipelines and wells," said Energy Minister Sonya Savage.

"This will ensure that sites are properly addressed, benefiting landowners and Albertans across the province."

