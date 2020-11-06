Kenney urges Biden to 'show respect for Canada' and sit down to talk before cancelling Keystone XL

Alberta Premier Jason Kenney wants U.S. president-elect Joe Biden to give the Canadian government a chance to make the case for building the Keystone XL pipeline.

Kenney said Monday he will seek legal damages if reports are true that Biden plans to scrap the pipeline expansion project on his first day as U.S. president.

"We hope president-elect Biden will show respect for Canada and will sit down and at the very least talk to us," Kenney said.

The 2,700-kilometre pipeline would carry roughly 800,000 barrels of oil a day from Alberta to the Texas Gulf Coast, passing through Montana, South Dakota, Nebraska, Kansas and Oklahoma.

First proposed in 2008, the pipeline has become emblematic of the tensions between economic development and curbing the fossil fuel emissions that are causing climate change. The Obama administration rejected it, but President Donald Trump revived it and has been a strong supporter. Construction has already started.

WATCH | Kenney's message for Joe Biden:

Alberta Premier Jason Kenney urges incoming U.S. president to avoid 'rash decisions' about Keystone XL CBC News Edmonton Video 1:30 Plan to cancel Keystone Xl pipeline will impact Canada-U.S. relations, the Canadian economy and tens of thousands of jobs, says Alberta Premier Jason Kenney. 1:30

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau raised Keystone XL as a top priority when he spoke with Biden in a phone call in November. The project is meant to expand critical oil exports for Canada, which has the third-largest oil reserves in the world.

Trudeau and Biden are close and largely politically aligned, but the pipeline is expected to be an early irritant, as Biden has said he would cancel it.

"This is about the Canada-U.S. relationship," said Kenney, whose province has a financial stake in the pipeline.

After reports surfaced that it would be cancelled on the first day of Biden's term, Calgary-based TC Energy Corp. announced late Sunday it would spend $2.2 billion US on a solar, wind and battery-powered operating system for the pipeline to ensure it is zero-emission by 2030, and to rely exclusively on union labour.

Federal Natural Resources Minister Seamus O'Regan said in a statement his government continues to make the case for the pipeline to American colleagues.

"Canadian oil is produced under strong environmental and climate policy frameworks, and this project will not only strengthen the vital Canada-U.S energy relationship, but create thousands of good jobs for workers on both sides of the border," he said.

Roland Paris, a former foreign policy adviser to Trudeau, noted it has been Biden's position to cancel Keystone for a long time.

"Still, he should recognize that peremptorily revoking the permit without first giving Canada a chance to make its case wouldn't exactly send a signal of renewed friendship that he has promised towards America's closest allies," Paris tweeted.

Alberta may seek damages

Kenney also said Alberta has a strong legal basis for seeking damages if the Keystone XL pipeline expansion is killed.

Alberta invested $1.5 billion in the expansion last year.

Kenney says he's deeply concerned over Biden's intention and that the U.S. owes Canada the respect of sitting down to discuss the issue.

The premier says Alberta is getting legal advice in both Canada and the U.S. about seeking compensation if the project is scrapped.

He says James Rajotte, a former Alberta member of Parliament, is working for the province to lobby Washington, and construction unions that supported Biden but favour the project are reaching out to his transition team.