Kenney to shuffle cabinet today, CBC News confirms
Alberta Premier Jason Kenney will be shuffling his cabinet today, CBC News has learned.
Sources familiar with planned moves confirmed that small group of portfolios will be affected
Sources familiar with the planned moves confirmed to CBC that it will be a small group of portfolios affected.
The premier is expected to make the announcements at 12:30 p.m.
