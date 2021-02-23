Premier and justice minister provide update on Alberta's legal challenge of Bill C-69

Alberta's premier and justice minister will provide an update Tuesday regarding the province's legal challenge of a federal environmental assessment law.

Premier Jason Kenney and Minister of Justice and Solicitor General Kaycee Madu are set to speak at 1:30 p.m. MT.

WATCH | The premier and justice minister will provide an update at 1:30 p.m. MT in the video above.

The province's case against Ottawa's Bill C-69, or the Impact Assessment Act, began on Monday in the Alberta Court of Appeal. Arguments are expected to last all week.

The bill, which was given royal assent in 2019, allows the federal government to consider the impacts of new resource projects on issues such as climate change.

But the Alberta government claims the bill unfairly expands the range of federal oversight into provincial jurisdiction.

The province is being supported in its case by the governments of Saskatchewan and Ontario.

A wide array of environmental and legal groups are intervening in support of Ottawa's position, saying there is case law demonstrating the environment is a shared jurisdiction.