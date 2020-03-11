Kenney speaks ahead of trip to Ottawa for First Ministers' meeting

Alberta Premier Jason Kenney is speaking to reporters Wednesday morning at the airport in Calgary as he heads to the nation's capital to attend the First Ministers' meeting.

Watch Premier Kenney speak live at 9 a.m. MT.

The meeting in Ottawa comes as officials in Canada and around the world develop plans to cope with the health-care challenges and economic impact of the spread of COVID-19.

It's expected that Canada's Chief Public Health Officer Dr. Theresa Tam will brief the first ministers on the latest information about the virus's spread in Canada.

So far, there have been more than 90 confirmed cases of the illness in Canada and one death. The number of reported cases in Alberta doubled on Tuesday to 14.

It also comes amid an oil price crash that has taken a significant chunk out of the recently unveiled Alberta budget. Kenney said on Monday that he wants Ottawa to step up and help the province weather the latest storm.

During a news conference in Ottawa Wednesday, Trudeau said the federal government is "pulling out all the stops" to help Canadians through the global health crisis. The fund will include $275 million for additional research, including vaccine development, and $200 million for federal medical supplies, supports for Indigenous communities and education efforts.