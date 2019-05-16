Kenney says he'll end 'war on fun' by easing liquor laws in Alberta's parks

You'll be able to legally drink booze in Alberta's provincial parks this May long weekend, Premier Jason Kenney announced Thursday.

"Today is the beginning of the end of the war on fun," Kenney said in Calgary.

The premier says he will lift bans on liquor consumption in a number of existing parks where restrictions have been in place.

Since 2004, liquor bans have been in effect during the May long weekend at select provincial parks and campgrounds in Alberta to deter "excessive partying," according to Alberta Parks' website.

Under the Gaming, Liquor and Cannabis Act, liquor is also prohibited on roads, trails and beaches, in washrooms and cook shelters, and in day use areas/picnic sites.

But that comes to an end this Victoria Day long weekend.

"In the future, people will be able to grab a beer, walk around a summer festival in this province without fear of being arrested, or ticketed, or fined," Kenney said.

"If they can do this in pretty much every country of Europe, I think we can treat Albertans as responsible grownups as well."