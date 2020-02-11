Jason Kenney speaks about trips to Quebec, Washington, D.C.

Alberta Premier Jason Kenney is speaking Tuesday to the media in Calgary about his recent trips to Montreal and Washington, D.C.

In Montreal last week, Kenney announced a new Alberta trade office in that city. He said it is part of a renewed push in the coming months to strengthen ties and find common ground with Quebec.

The Energy East pipeline project, which would have taken Alberta crude through Central Canada to ports and refineries in New Brunswick, was abandoned in 2017. Quebec had opposed the line within its boundaries on environmental grounds.

Alberta's relationship with Quebec has been edgy. Kenney has questioned Quebec's benefiting from billions of dollars in equalization payments that come from oil profits generated in Alberta while simultaneously opposing pipeline projects that help Alberta build that wealth.

His trip out east also took him to Washington, D.C., to meet with business and political leaders.

Kenney held a series of meetings and spoke with U.S. Secretary of the Interior Greg Bernhardt, Energy Secretary Dan Brouillette and U.S. Trade Representative Robert Lighthizer.

He was also part of a Canadian delegation of premiers that included Deputy Prime Minister Chrystia Freeland.

Kenney said he worked to overcome concerns with the Keystone XL pipeline, which now has a presidential permit and would take more Alberta oil to terminals and refineries on the Gulf Coast.

He said Keystone XL is one of a number of pipeline projects facing some resistance, along with the Line 3 replacement project and Line 5 in the U.S. upper Midwest.

Kenney was critical of progressive Democrats who are seeking the presidential nomination — including Bernie Sanders and Elizabeth Warren — for promising to oppose the Keystone XL pipeline expansion.