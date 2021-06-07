Alberta premier to issue apology for controversial Sky Palace dinner on Monday: cabinet minister

An Alberta cabinet minister who criticized Premier Jason Kenney for hosting a dinner that critics say appeared to violate COVID-19 public health rules says she expects there will be an apology later Monday.

Leela Aheer, Alberta's minister of culture, multiculturalism and the status of women, confirmed she had a call with the premier Sunday night.

"I think he understands the pain Albertans are feeling right now and the optics of that situation," she told CBC News.

Kenney, Health Minister Tyler Shandro, Environment and Parks Minister Jason Nixon, Finance Minister Travis Toews, interim chief of staff Larry Kaumeyer and deputy chief of staff Pam Livingston were photographed without their knowledge while dining outside.

They came under fire both because some felt the group appeared to not be following Alberta's Stage 1 rules for outdoor social gatherings. The gathering took place at a government building on the Alberta legislative grounds, on the patio of a suite on nicknamed the "Sky Palace" during a spending scandal involving former premier Alison Redford.

Kenney has insisted that all COVID-19 public health regulations were followed at that gathering, but critics questioned whether they were the mandatory two metres apart since none were wearing masks.

Stage 1 reopening rules, which came into effect earlier the day of the dinner, allow outdoor social gatherings of up to 10 people, but they still must be physically distanced. The outdoor gatherings also must not have an indoor component.

Aheer, the MLA for Chestermere-Strathmore, wasn't the only member of the UCP cabinet who took issue with the gathering. Minister of Community and Social Services Rajan Sawhney, who is MLA for Calgary-North East, also openly criticized the premier's actions.

Two UCP backbenchers also criticized the Sky Palace dinner publicly. Legislative deputy speaker Angela Pitt, MLA for Airdrie-East, said she thought it seemed clear that health restrictions were violated and accusing senior officials of "hypocrisy."

And Calgary-Fish Creek MLA Richard Gotfried posted a statement to Facebook Sunday that called on all elected representatives at all levels of government across the province to show leadership and act responsibly.

Alberta pollster and political commentator Janet Brown said it appears that, after a quieter stretch, the cracks within the United Conservative Party are growing again.

"When the premier introduced the last series of lockdown measures, kicked a couple of contentious members out of caucus, things seemed to quiet down, and we weren't really seeing any dissension from caucus," Brown said Sunday.

"It looked like things were calming down and we wondered whether Jason Kenney had sort of regrouped after the last caucus uprising. But no, it would seem like the cracks have re-emerged."

Cancel culture

Aheer has also taken issue with Kenney's "cancel culture" comments in the debate about changing school names that refer to architects of the residential school system and the premier's defence of Sir John A. Macdonald's legacy in light of preliminary findings from a survey of the grounds at a former residential school in Kamploops, B.C., that indicate the remains of 215 children could be buried at the site.

Kenney said efforts to remove statues and change the names of buildings, including schools, was part of an effort to cancel the country's first prime minister

"These deplorable acts are not to be debated. Sir John A. Macdonald and Hector-Louis Langevin, among others, were architects of the residential schools where children died because of disease, neglect, and beatings," Aheer said on Saturday.

On Monday, she reiterated that critique and said "there's a tone that needs to be struck" when talking about dead children and that tone needs to be appropriate in discussions going forward."

Despite her barbed words, Aheer says she still supports the premier and his leadership.

"He's a good person and I'm really looking forward to his apology today," she said.

"I have confidence in his ability to put the team back together."