Kenney concerned carbon tax ruling enables future intrusions on provincial jurisdiction

Alberta Premier Jason Kenney says he's concerned the Supreme Court's carbon tax ruling could set a precedent for future federal intrusions on provincial jurisdiction.

The country's highest court ruled Thursday morning that the federal government's carbon tax plan was constitutional after legal challenges from Alberta, Saskatchewan and Ontario.

"The best we can hope for is that the Supreme Court has invented a one-time-only carbon pricing exception to the constitutional order," Kenney told reporters Thursday morning.

He quoted at length from last year's Alberta Court of Appeal decision, as well as from the dissenting Supreme Court justices, who raised concerns this decision could open the door for more frequent federal challenges to provincial jurisdiction over natural resources.

"While we are disappointed with this decision, we have to respect that it is the majority decision of the Supreme Court of Canada," Kenney said.

"We will continue to fight to defend our exclusive provincial power to regulate our resource industries."

The ruling allows Prime Minister Justin Trudeau and the Liberal government to push ahead with their plan to ensure every province and territory has a price on carbon to lower greenhouse gas emissions.

Supreme Court Chief Justice Richard Wagner, writing for the majority, said the federal government is free to impose minimum pricing standards because the threat of climate change is so great that it demands a coordinated national approach.

You can watch Alberta Premier Jason Kenney's full news conference reacting to the Supreme Court decision on Facebook, below:

He agreed with the federal government's argument that climate change is a pressing matter of national concern and Ottawa could take the lead on a threat that crosses provincial boundaries.

Wagner found that Ottawa can act under the Constitution's "peace, order and good government" clause, better known as POGG — which gives the federal government authority to enact laws to deal with issues that concern the entire country.

Kenney said his United Conservative Party government would immediately begin to consult with Albertans and the other like-minded provinces to determine what the next steps would be on the matter, with a focus on minimizing the economic cost to the province.

Attention turns to Alberta's other court challenge

Kenney's UCP government recently asked the federal government to commit $30 billion to advance the province's plans for carbon capture technologies. It is also challenging the federal government's environmental impact assessment legislation, Bill C-69, in Alberta's Court of Appeal.

The premier said he's treating the Supreme Court ruling as a single-issue decision, and said he hopes it won't influence Alberta's ongoing court challenges.

"I cannot imagine a situation where a court would say that the clear meaning of the constitution can be violated by the whim of a federal government, so we're going to fight that to the hill," Kenney said.

Kenney also took exception to Quebec's cap-and-trade program, which he said doesn't align with the pricing structure the federal government is mandating for other provinces.

"That is an inequity we cannot abide."

Last February, the Alberta Court of Appeal ruled that the carbon tax was unconstitutional in a 4-1 decision.

The court said the carbon tax was a "constitutional Trojan horse" and intruded on the province's jurisdiction over natural resources.

At the time, Kenney hailed the ruling as a "great victory for Alberta and a victory for Canadian federalism."

Alberta's government then demanded that the carbon tax no longer apply to the province in the wake of the court of appeal's decision. It also sent a letter to Ottawa saying Albertans should be reimbursed for taxes paid up to that point.

Federal Environment Minister Jonathan Wilkinson said at the time the ultimate decision rested with the Supreme Court and he was confident the tax would pass the test.

Increases, rebates and costs at the pump

The Liberal government backstop was imposed on Alberta in January 2020, after the UCP government's proposal for emissions reduction measures was rejected by Ottawa.

In December, the federal government announced it would gradually hike the carbon tax up to $170 a tonne by 2030. The tax had already been anticipated to hit $50 a tonne in 2022.

The price at the pump will increase by 37.57 cents a litre by 2030 as a result of this new plan, and the cost of light fuel oil for home heating, natural gas and propane will rise as well.

Ottawa has outlined that 90 per cent of revenues from the carbon tax would be returned to consumers through rebates. A family of four in Alberta is eligible for a tax credit of $3,242.