Calgary Flames' Ken King has died

Ken King, the former president and CEO of the Calgary Flames ownership group, has died.

He was 68.

The Calgary Sports and Entertainment Corporation announced his death Thursday afternoon, describing King as a leader and a friend who will be deeply missed.

"Ken was the right leader at the right time," CSEC chairman and co-owner Murray Edwards said in a written statement.

"His leadership and passion was exhibited every day in his successful delivery of the new Calgary event centre. He was a trusted confidant to all of the Flames owners, both past and present, and we all learned so much from him. My partners and I will miss our frequent conversations with our dear friend."

The organization extended condolences to King's wife, Marilyn, his daughters, Amanda and Jocelin, and his grandchildren, "whom we know he loved dearly."

King joined the Flames as president and CEO in 2001 and most recently served as vice-chair for CSEC.

"Ken was an amazing friend and mentor," the organization's current president and CEO, John Bean, said in the announcement of King's death.

"He taught all of us so much through his words and actions. An organization never replaces a person like Ken; you simply honour him by going forward with the same passion and energy that he brought to work each and every day."

More to come