Calgary judge recuses herself over connection to millionaire accused of harassment

Just two weeks before she was to begin hearing a case involving three people accused of stalking and harassing a Calgary mother, the assigned judge has recused herself because of a former friendship between one of her family members and one of the accused.

Justice Kim Nixon was assigned to preside over the case months ago and had already made a number of orders dealing with deadlines, pretrial motions and jury selection dates.

On Friday morning, Justice David Gates shared the news of Nixon's recusal to the lawyers involved, telling them she had made the decision "in light of a connection between a family member and one of the accused."

Ken Carter — who is said to be worth about $80 million — faces criminal harassment and perjury charges, accused of hiring a private investigation firm to stalk his ex-girlfriend Akele Taylor. At the time, the pair were in the middle of a bitter custody battle.

The private investigation firm was owned by retired Calgary police officer Steve Walton and his wife, Heather, who are each facing charges of criminal harassment and bribing an officer.

Nixon's family connections involve Carter and the Manning Centre, CBC News has learned.

None of the lawyers involved — Gavin Wolch, who represents Ken Carter; Alain Hepner, who acts for Steve Walton; and Kelsey Sitar, who acts for Heather Walton — would comment on Friday's development.

Earlier this year, three Calgary police officers who worked for the Waltons were convicted of nine corruption-related offences.

Anthony Braile, Bryan Morton and Brad McNish participated in a two-year campaign targeting Taylor.

During the trial, Taylor testified she was terrorized for two years as people working for Walton surveilled, stalked and harassed her, which included installing a GPS device on her car.

The case against the Waltons and Carter will go ahead on Aug. 27 for pre-trial motions, which include a Jordan application, where defence lawyers will argue to have their clients' charges dropped based on an unreasonable delay in getting the case to trial.

Walton and Carter are also charged with perjury. They will go to trial on that charge in November 2019.