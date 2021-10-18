Kananaskis park pass raises $10M in its first few months

The Kananaskis park pass has generated more than $10 million in revenue in its first five months, says the Alberta government.

Since June 1, all personal and commercial vehicles stopping in Kananaskis Country and the Bow Valley corridor were required to have the Kananaskis Conservation Pass.

Day-use passes cost $15 per vehicle, while an annual pass, which can be used 365 days from its date of purchase, is $90.

The government said fees had become necessary due to a surge in users causing environmental strain to the area.

At a press conference on Monday, Jason Nixon, minister of Environment and Parks, said more than 5.3 million people visited K-Country in 2020.

How to buy the new mandatory K-Country pass 2:36 Heading out to Kananaskis Country this weekend? Find out how to buy a conservation pass to save yourself a $150 fine. 2:36

"Overcrowding on trails … traffic and cars parked on Highway 40, close encounters between humans and wildlife and an increase in the number of public safety incidents requiring search and rescue support," he said.

"These pressures are not sustainable, and the Kananaskis Conservation Pass is necessary to improve business experience [and] enhance enforcement in the region."

He says more than 253,000 of the passes have been issued since June.

"The success of the conservation pass tells us that the maintenance of a recreation area and the protection of provincial parks and public lands are priorities for Albertans," he said.

The money generated from the passes has gone to trail maintenance, visitor services, search and rescue operations, waste management and upkeep of facilities as well as hiring 20 additional conservation officers.

"Our objective is to make sure Kananaskis has the resources it needs to remain one of the most popular tourist destinations while ensuring the region remains accessible, beautiful and protected for generations to come," he said.

The Canmore Nordic Centre was built for the 1988 Calgary Winter Games and is located just outside the Town of Canmore's limits, in the Canmore Nordic Centre Provincial Park. (Helen Pike/CBC)

As well, $1 million has been allocated for the planning and design upgrades to the Canmore Nordic Centre, which Miranda Rosin, the MLA for Banff-Kananaskis, says is "huge."

"This centre has put Canada on the map as an international hub for winter sports, and this upgrade, if approved, will ensure that this legacy continues for generations to come."

In 2019, the centre had to bow out of hosting international biathlon events for at least three to four years due to its aging facility.

It was built for the 1988 Calgary Winter Games, and according to Nixon, has hosted over 50 international cross-country biathlon competitions since.

"The Canmore Nordic Centre serves a very important purpose for tourism. The events hosted here create jobs in Canmore, and each World Cup generates $7 million in economic activity," said Nixon.

He says if the plan is accepted, investments in the facility will help it continue to attract world-class events.