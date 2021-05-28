Park pass for Alberta's Kananaskis Country required as of June 1

Albertans have one last weekend to enjoy free access to Kananaskis Country.

As of June 1, a Kananaskis Conservation Pass will be required for all personal and commercial vehicles stopping in Kananaskis Country and the Bow Valley corridor.

In April, Alberta's Minister of Environment and Parks Jason Nixon said the annual fee has become necessary because visits to K-Country have surged, putting an environmental strain on the park.

According to Michael Roycroft, the regional director for Kananaskis with Alberta Environment and Parks, the hope is that the pass can raise as much as $15 million in revenue that will be invested into the area.

"Kananaskis Country has seen a tremendous influx of visitation over the last few years — especially last year," Roycroft told the Calgary Eyeopener on Friday.

"We need additional resources, and the revenue from this pass will be going back into Kananaskis Country to pay for services that people will see."

Every dollar goes to K-Country, says park official

Kananaskis Country, located less than 50 kilometres west of Calgary in the foothills and front ranges of the Rockies, covers 4,211 square kilometres of wilderness parks.

The park pass fees will help pay for more staff, reopening visitor centres and additional resources for the Kananaskis Country Public Safety Team, Roycroft said.

"For many years, our revenue streams have been really limited to campers and camping revenue, and yet 75 to 80 per cent of our visitation is day use. So, we want to balance it out a bit," Roycroft said.

"Ultimately, every dollar raised … will be going into Kananaskis Country, both on the operating side and on the capital side."

The pink line represents the boundary for the Kananaskis Conservation Pass area. (Government of Alberta)

Day-use passes will cost $15 per vehicle. The annual pass, which can be used 365 days from its date of purchase, is $90 per vehicle.

Households buying a year-long pass can register up to two licence plates for their vehicles and one for their trailer, Roycroft said.

Because the pass is tied to licence plates, there will be no vehicle stickers or slips to put by the windshield.

'This is critical'

Eventually, parks staff will patrol for passes with scanning technology similar to city parking, and fines for failing to register for a pass will cost Albertans up to $150.

However, Roycroft said officials are hoping to enforce the pass through warnings and education first, and making sure Albertans know where to get it.

Although Albertans have had mixed reactions to the pass, Roycroft said, many are understanding so long as the revenue is used to maintain amenities and services in K-Country.

"We want to make sure that ultimately we have the resources in place to make sure that Kananaskis is here for future generations," Roycroft said.

"We believe that this is critical."

A Kananaskis Conservation Pass can be purchased online at Alberta.ca/conservationpass or at one of the visitor centres.

With files from the Calgary Eyeopener an the Canadian Press.